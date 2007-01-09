WNET Lines Up Russert and Gore for Conference

Noncommercial WNET and co-owned WLIW New York have lined up Current TV co-founder Al Gore

and current Sunday TV staple Tim Russert to speak at its two-day March conference, "The

Celebration of Teaching & Learning."



The conference will focus on global awareness and science and is a combination of

professional development and a pep rally for for teachers. It is also a chance for

administrators, school board members and policymakers to talk about the future

of the next generation in schools, K-12.



The stations launched the conference last year and it will likely become an annual event.

WNET spokeswoman Lisa Batchelder says that a number of other noncommercial stations have expressed

interest in launching similar conferences in their home markets.



Prices vary, but the early-bird registration, which ends at the end of this month, is $150 a

day or $275 for both days. Those who register early are entered in a drawing for a 10-day

trip to Europe for three colleagues and a dozen students.



Last year's conference drew 7,000 people and the same or more anticipated for this year.

