WNBC-TV Raises New Digital Antenna

WNBC-TV New York returned to the digital over-the-airwaves Thursday, Nov. 25 from high (850 feet) atop corporate parent General Electric Co.’s building in Manhattan.

It will broadcast its digital signal (channel 28) from there for at least six months while work is completed on its full-power antenna at the Empire State Building.

The temporary antenna is operating at intermediate power, reaching homes within about a 35-mile radius of midtown. WNBC-TV’s original digital antenna, along with those of other New York broadcasters, had been located at the World Trade Center.