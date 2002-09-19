WNBC-TV names news head

The raiding continues in New York. WNBC-TV -- which has seen its corporate ranks diminished by the departure of general manager Dennis Swanson and a few top

protégés -- has hired veteran WABC-TV executive producer Barbara Johnson as news

director.

Johnson will report to Dan Forman, who recently left as news director at

WABC-TV to become station manager and senior vice president for news at

WNBC-TV.