WNBC Launches Real Estate Show

WNBC New York launches OpenHouse New York this Saturday, a weekly real estate program that offers a peek behind the doors as "real New Yorkers and their brokers" buy and sell their homes. The show is a partnership with LX.tv, a luxury-lifestyle broadband channel.

OpenHouse

is hosted by Sara Gore and George Oliphant. It debuts at 6 a.m. June 9. Besides airing on channel 4, the program will run on the Web.

"The premise of OpenHouse New York will appeal to real estate novices and veterans alike," said WNBC President/G.M. Frank Comerford. "Moreover, offering this first of its kind local program through several platforms will extend the show’s reach and attractiveness beyond New York."