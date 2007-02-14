WNBC Launches Politics Podcasts

New York station WNBC introduced “Politics to Go” this week, 2-4 minute daily video podcasts that are available free for download at WNBC.com.

The brainchild of WNBC political producer Jamie McShane and veteran reporters Jay DeDapper and Melissa Russo, the shorts offer more depth on political issues than the newscasts typically do and fulfill the station’s mandate to increase their presence on the Web.

“It’s a way to deliver content to an audience that might’ve missed us at 6 or 11,” says McShane. “We’ve got a strong political team, and we felt like we wanted to take advantage of that.”

The station has featured podcasts before, covering both the Tribeca Film Fest and the film program Reel Talk. Informal and often unscripted, the podcasts are available for download on the station site just after the 6 p.m. newscast.

They can be viewed on the Web or on mobile devices. The station is at work on audio-only podcasts as well.