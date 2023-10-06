WNBA Finals, Baseball Division Series: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 7-8)

Kelsey Plum’s Las Vegas Aces match up against the New York Liberty this weekend in the WNBA Finals.

The schedule of live TV sports events for the first full weekend of October starts on the basketball court with the tipoff of the WNBA Finals.

ABC on Sunday will televise Game 1 of the WNBA Finals matchup between the New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces. The best-of-five game series pits the two teams with the best regular-season records in the league and marks the Liberty’s first finals appearance since 2002. The Aces will look to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Los Angeles Sparks won in 2001 and 2002.

Major League Baseball’s Division Series postseason round launches Saturday with American League matchups on FS1 between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros. In the National League, TBS will televise the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks-Los Angeles Dodgers series.

On Sunday, FS1 will televise Game 2 of the Texas-Baltimore and Minnesota-Houston series.

Week 6 for the top-ranked teams in college football begins with top-ranked Georgia facing Kentucky on ESPN and second-ranked Michigan playing Minnesota on NBC. Third-ranked Texas matches up with Oklahoma on ABC, while fourth-ranked Ohio State battles Maryland on Fox and fifth-ranked Florida State hosts Virginia Tech on ABC.

Other ranked teams in action on Saturday include No. 9 USC-Arizona (ESPN) and No. 10 Notre Dame-Louisville (ABC).

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will air the Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 race, and on Sunday will televise the NASCAR Cup Bank of America Roval 400 race. Also on Sunday, ESPN will televise the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix race.

On the football field, the NFL Network on Sunday morning will televise the Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills game from London. Fox and CBS will offer regional NFL game action Sunday afternoon, while NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast features the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers.