WMDT in Salisbury, Md. Sells for $9 Million

Brian and Patricia Lane of Marquee Broadcasting have agreed to acquire WMDT in Salisbury, Md. for $9 million. The seller is Delmarva Broadcast Services. The station is in DMA No. 144 and airs on ABC on its main channel and CW on a subchannel.

WBOC dominates in Salisbury, where WMDT is a distant No. 2 station.

Patrick Communications and Kozacko Media Services brokered the deal.