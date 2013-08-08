WMDT in Salisbury, Md. Sells for $9 Million
Brian and Patricia Lane of Marquee Broadcasting have agreed to acquire WMDT in Salisbury, Md. for $9 million. The seller is Delmarva Broadcast Services. The station is in DMA No. 144 and airs on ABC on its main channel and CW on a subchannel.
WBOC dominates in Salisbury, where WMDT is a distant No. 2 station.
Patrick Communications and Kozacko Media Services brokered the deal.
