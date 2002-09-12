WMAQ's Press dies of lung cancer

Val Press, 74, who started out as a secretary with WMAQ-TV Chicago and became

a newswriter and producer, died of lung cancer Wednesday at Northwestern

Memorial Hospital.

Press was with the station 52 years, first as secretary in the sales

department and most recently as producer for Sunday-morning public-affairs

show City Desk.

Frank Whittaker, vice president for news, called Press "the heart and soul of

this newsroom . a true Chicago treasure."

Political editor Dick Kay called her "an institution" and "the last of the

originals."