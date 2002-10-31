Trending

WMAQ-TV sportscaster dies

WMAQ-TV Chicago lead sportscaster Darrian Chapman died suddenly Wednesday
morning. Chapman -- who had gone to Chicago from WRC-TV Washington, D.C., in 2000 -- was
37.

The station said cardiac arrest was the suspected cause of death. Chapman had
a history of heart trouble.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah, and two children, Marissa and Jordan.
WMAQ-TV said it was "deeply saddened" at Chapman's death.