WMAQ Shuffles Syndie Lineup

Chicago’s NBC-owned WMAQ has reshuffled its daytime lineup for this fall. And it's like KNBC deja vu all over again.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres Show moves from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 5, replacing the departing Dr. Phil, as the King World strip shifts to CBS affil WBBM.

New to the lineup as of Sept. 12 will be NBC Universal’s Martha, which takes over DeGeneres’ current 10 a.m. slot, and Buena Vista’s The Tony Danza Show, debuting in Chicago this season at noon, the slot currently held by NBC U’s cancelled Jane Pauley Show.

The move paralells one recently made at NBC-owned KNBC-TV Los Angeles, where doctor Phil also is moving to the CBS-owned station in the market, with Ellen DeGeneres moving into Phil's slot, and Martha replacing Ellen there, too.