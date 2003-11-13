WLVI-TV, WGN, HDNet to Carry Harvard-Yale

Tribune-owned WLVI-TV Cambridge, Mass., is headed for the Ivy League. The station will team up with WGN Superstation and HDNet to broadcast 120th meeting of the Harvard University and Yale University football teams.

Coverage of the Nov. 22 game will begin with a pregame show at 12 p.m. ET, followed by kickoff at 12:30. As part of a four-year agreement with the universities, WLVI-TV will produce and televise the annual football game through 2007.

The game will be carried by WLVI-TV, WTXX(TV) Waterbury, Conn., WEWB-TV Schenectady, N.Y., COX3 in Rhode Island and nationally on WGN Superstation.

The game also will be available in high-definition on HDNet. It is the first time the contest will be seen nationally since ESPN2 carried it in 1994.

According to the station, the game is expected to reach 65 million-70 million homes, more than any other Ivy League game in history.