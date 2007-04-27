WLTZ-TV To Change Hands

Lewis Broadcasting has agreed to sell its last station, WLTZ-TV Columbus, Ga., to SagamoreHill Broadcasting, subject to FCC approval. Lewis is headed by J. Curtis Lewis.

There will still be a Lewis, actually Louis, heading the station. SagamoreHill is headed by Louis Wall. Sagamore also owns TVs in Alabama, Minnesota, Nebraska, South carolina, Texas and Wyoming. Both companies are based in Georgia.

Kalil and Co. brokered the sale of the NBC affiliate on channel 38

