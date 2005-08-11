WLS To Offer Windy City Podcasts

ABC owned-and-operated WLS Chicago is launching a new podcasting service that will be available on Apple's iTunes directory. The free audio programs will feature popular WLS features and personalities. Among the offerings are segments from 190 North, the station's local lifestyle and entertainment show; Hungry Hound, food critic Steve Dolinsky's restaurant reviews; Someone You Should Know, a feature about Chicago people hosted by Harry Porterfield; NewsViews, interview segments with local newsmakers; and features reported by WLS reporter Frank Mathie.



"We are delighted to be part of a technology that makes sure viewers on the go don’t have to miss ABC 7 programming and news highlights," WLS President/GM Emily Barr said in a statement, adding that the station will continue to expand its roster of podcasts.



Along with the podcasts, WLS says it is the only Chicago-area station offering local news and information for cell phones and PDAs.