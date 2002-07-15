WJZ's Gelfman injured in crash

A car crash in Columbia, Md., Sunday night killed an 18-year old girl and

injured WJZ-TV Baltimore reporter Dick Gelfman and his wife Lenore, a Howard

County, Md., judge.

According to the station, Tiffani Wiberg was in a Ford Tempo which collided

with the Gelfman's Ford Explorer.

Police told the station that Gelfman and his wife were pulled from their

vehicle.

Gelfman reportedly has a broken leg and is in serious condition at an area

hospital.

His wife's injuries were nor known.

Both were listed in serious condition, but the station said their injuries

were not life-threatening.