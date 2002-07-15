WJZ's Gelfman injured in crash
A car crash in Columbia, Md., Sunday night killed an 18-year old girl and
injured WJZ-TV Baltimore reporter Dick Gelfman and his wife Lenore, a Howard
County, Md., judge.
According to the station, Tiffani Wiberg was in a Ford Tempo which collided
with the Gelfman's Ford Explorer.
Police told the station that Gelfman and his wife were pulled from their
vehicle.
Gelfman reportedly has a broken leg and is in serious condition at an area
hospital.
His wife's injuries were nor known.
Both were listed in serious condition, but the station said their injuries
were not life-threatening.
