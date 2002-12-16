WJZ cans commentator

WJZ-TV Baltimore dismissed longtime commentator and Baltimore

Sun columnist Michael Olesker last week.

The savings from Olesker's salary are expected to be put toward additional

newsroom resources and a new afternoon newscast.

Olesker, who had been with the station since 1983, told the Sun he'd

had "19 really wonderful years," and viewers' expression of appreciation

had been like therapy to him.

Earlier in his tenure, Olesker said, he'd been asked to leave his newspaper

job in favor of a full-time job at WJZ-TV.