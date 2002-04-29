WJLA's Solly dead at 53
Popular WJLA(TV) Washington, D.C., reporter-anchor Dale Solly was found dead
at his Silver Spring, Md., home Saturday afternoon, apparently from natural
causes.
Friends said Solly, 53, had told them he was going jogging a few hours
before, and he was wearing running clothes when he was discovered on his
patio.
The award-winning broadcaster was a 10-year veteran of the station, served in
two stints that were interrupted by a few years in Cleveland.
Former WJLA news director Gary Wordlaw, now general manager at WTVH(TV)
Syracuse, N.Y., rehired Solly from Cleveland and called him 'one of the
brightest reporter-writers I've ever had the occasion to work with. He was an
ardent disciple of journalism, and in our business, he was one of the good
guys.'
Solly was survived by two daughters.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.