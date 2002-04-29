WJLA's Solly dead at 53

Popular WJLA(TV) Washington, D.C., reporter-anchor Dale Solly was found dead

at his Silver Spring, Md., home Saturday afternoon, apparently from natural

causes.

Friends said Solly, 53, had told them he was going jogging a few hours

before, and he was wearing running clothes when he was discovered on his

patio.

The award-winning broadcaster was a 10-year veteran of the station, served in

two stints that were interrupted by a few years in Cleveland.

Former WJLA news director Gary Wordlaw, now general manager at WTVH(TV)

Syracuse, N.Y., rehired Solly from Cleveland and called him 'one of the

brightest reporter-writers I've ever had the occasion to work with. He was an

ardent disciple of journalism, and in our business, he was one of the good

guys.'

Solly was survived by two daughters.