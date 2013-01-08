WJLA Teams on Job Search Site

Allbritton's WJLA Washington and Politico Hill newspaper/Web

site have teamed with Hubbard's WTOP radio in Washington on a new job search

site.

Powerjobs launched

Tuesday as a joint venture to put viewers, readers and listeners in front of

jobs in the defense, energy, finance, health care, government, nonprofit and

tech sectors, with initial postings including from Johnson & Johnson, the

U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Cisco.

The site launched with 1,400 job postings. WJLA would not

say what the split is, but each partner will get a cut of the proceeds. The

site is free for job seekers, while potential employers pay for the listings.

According to a sales sheet for the site, postings start at $350 per for a

30-day announcement, up to $6,000 for a package of 10 posting slots for three

months.

All three partners will have a link to the site

prominently displayed on their respective websites.