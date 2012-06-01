Without Must-Buy Shows, Broadcast Upfront Negotiations Will Take Longer

Lots of media outlets reported Thursday that some upfront

deals were beginning to get done on the broadcast network side, but by and

large, media agencies seem to be in no great rush to pour money into network ad

coffers for next season. Budgets have been coming in slow from clients and the

agencies have, in turn, been submitting them slowly to the networks.

By this point last year, Fox was just about done with its

upfront selling, but it is seemingly not close to being that far along this

year. Fox has always been an early doer of deals with certain auto clients,

movie companies and retailers that are particularly interested in buying the

network's Thursday night shows. Those shows include The X Factor in fourth quarter and American Idol in second and third quarters. And Fox clearly helped

itself draw more advertiser interest on the night for the coming season by

moving Glee to Thursday at 9 leading

out of X Factor in the fall and out

of Idol beginning in January. That

younger median age audience of Glee,

39, on Thursday night is exactly the demo that movie companies and

retail chains are looking to target for weekend openings and store sales

events. That's why Fox is busy right now writing their ad business.

But most agencies don't seem to have great urgency across

the board in wanting to rush in and put all their clients' money down.

"It's not really up to us about how the upfront moves," Jo Ann Ross,

president of network sales for CBS, said. "It's up to the clients."

An executive for one of the larger spending media agencies added

that there is no strong motivation on the buyer side to move quickly in this

upfront. "We want to make sure the pricing is right," the agency

exec said. "That's what our clients want. They want us to maximize value,

and that means doing the right deals at the right price."

At this point, they can at least afford to take their time

and make the networks sweat a bit.

The problem all the networks could potentially face is

that regardless of ratings, most media agencies and their advertiser clients do

not believe there are any must-buy shows on broadcast television, returning or

new. Gone, the buyers say, are the days when media agencies could be fired by

their advertiser clients for failing to get them a suitable amount of ad time

on the Thursday night NBC "Must See TV" block of series. That was more than a

decade ago and times have changed.

Yes, American Idol averages 17 million

viewers per night, still a huge audience, and averages a 5.1 18-49 rating for

its two weekly shows, but Fox has the luxury of adding more episodes during the

season, or extending the length of the shows if advertiser demand is

there. So most marketers know that if they want to get into Idol, they probably will be able to.

There is less of a chance of being shut out than there was in the heyday of big

Thursday night hits like Seinfeld and Friends that were limited

in episodes and were only a half-hour each.

On ABC, Dancing With

the Stars draws about 16 million viewers, but it has one

of the oldest median age audiences on television. It's nice to reach a

mass audience, but when it has a median age of 60, it takes some of the

luster away for many advertisers. DWTS

averages about a 3.0 18-49 rating, which is not bad, but not exceptional for a

show that is reaching so many viewers overall.

CBS Corp. president and CEO Leslie Moonves said he expects

his network "to lead the pack in dollar volume and CPM rates," and

CBS may ultimately do that. Other than Fox's Thursday, which certain

advertisers are flocking to, CBS clearly has the best story to tell and the

best schedule to sell. Advertisers love stability and CBS has the most stable schedule

by far. It also has become a major player for the 18-49 demo ad dollars. This

past season, CBS had nine of the top 20 series in the 18-49 demo. It also had

seven of the top 10 sitcoms in the demo and 6 of the top 10 dramas. And moving Two

and a Half Men to Thursday night, leading out of the highest-rated 18-49

sitcom on television, The Big Bang Theory, is going to bring CBS a nice share of those Thursday ad

dollars once the advertisers are finished doing business with Fox.

Can CBS hold out and get double-digit cost-per-thousand ad

rate hikes? Moonves says the network will get its CPM number or it will hold

back its ad inventory. What CBS has going for it is it has so many high-rated

shows, and advertisers will need to be in a lot of them and can't totally

avoid putting money down on the network. And if any show has a case to make for

being "must-buy," it is The Big Bang Theory because it does

have limited first-run inventory and airs on Thursday night. But buyers will

argue that there are so many comedies in broadcast primetime now, they can buy

around Big Bang and spread their dollars into other sitcoms.

It is also not helping the broadcast networks that none of

the new shows have the buzz within the media agencies and ad community of being

a breakout hit. All shows are bought in packages and most deals are based on

returning shows rather than new shows, but having a major buzz-worthy series or

two can enhance a network's upfront position among advertisers big-time.

Industry reports Thursday quoting media buyer sources said

Fox was doing deals in the high single-digits. But at least one major media

agency said Fox had initially sought "mid-teen" CPM increases, so if Thursday's

media reports are accurate, then Fox came down significantly from its opening

price, and that would seem unlikely if it is doing deals for its best inventory

on Thursday nights. That should be among its highest-priced inventory and a

night that the network would fight to protect. These early reports, therefore, don't

seem to hold much water. Fox, like all the networks, is not commenting.

Cable Draws the Buzz

Regardless of the pace of this broadcast upfront, and

regardless of the various CPM rates charged for each deal, the networks will

cumulatively bring home about $9.5 billion in upfront ad commitments for

primetime. Each client has a certain ad budget to get spent and the agencies

have to eventually place those dollars. But in talking to the buying side,

there doesn't seem to be any grand excitement about the broadcast programming.

In fact, there is more buzz among agencies and advertisers about many of the

cable network shows being offered by Turner, USA, History, Discovery, FX and

AMC.

Cable networks have traditionally done most of their upfront

selling after the buyers have completed their broadcast deals, mainly because

cable has more inventory to sell. However the big ad-supported cable networks

have more recently been running their top-rated scripted shows like broadcast,

with less repeats and "encore" airings -- and, in some instances,

running them in shorter arcs. That puts more of a premium on the ad inventory

in those shows, and could motivate some agencies to look to do some cable deals

simultaneously with broadcast.

Expect more deals to get done next week, and for Fox to most

likely once again be the first broadcast network to complete its upfront

selling. Remember, Fox only has 15 hours a week of primetime to sell, while

ABC, CBS and NBC have 22 weekly hours, plus other dayparts to sell, while Fox

doesn't.

NBC Brings Up Rear

Media buyers did say that right now, their focus is not on

NBC, and that many have registered budgets with The CW before they have with

NBC. While The CW's live ratings were down significantly this year, the network

gains about 20% more audience in DVR mode, which many media buyers find not useful

for their clients because of potential ad skipping. But The CW also streams all

of its shows on its website beginning eight hours after they air on the TV

network, and sells commercials separately for those shows -- commercials that cannot

be fast-forwarded through.

"The CW can deliver an important niche audience and we

buy the network that way," said one media agency executive. "They are

starting to sell their content beyond the first screen and that's a good

thing." And the exec added that despite the network's ratings

declines this past season, "The CW is still in the mix for our clients [when

they are buying broadcast]."