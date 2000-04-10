Witch way did she go?

As expected, The WB has acquired the network broadcast rights to current ABC series Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. The Viacom Productions series will join The WB's lineup at the start of next season and will remain on The WB for the next two years. The deal is for 44 episodes, 22 per season, and can be reduced to one season if certain ratings criteria are not met, WB executives say. ABC's contract with the series was set to expire next month after a four-year run on Friday night. Sabrina has anchored ABC's TGIF lineup, and sources say the series will likely move into The WB's Friday-night lineup next season. ABC executives say that they remain committed to "providing programming for the entire family" and are evaluating the future of their TGIF franchise. Sabrina has been the No. 1 series among female teens on all broadcast networks for the past two seasons, averaging an 8.2 rating/33 share in the demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.