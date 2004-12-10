W.I.T.C.H.-ing Hour on ABC

ABC Family will roll out the first two episodes of its new tween toon W.I.T.C.H. in a special preview on the co-owned ABC network Saturday (Dec. 18) at noon.

The half-hour Japanese anime-style series chronicles the lives of five middle school girls who fight evil with their with magical powers.

The hour preview on ABC will air the next day on ABC Family in the network's action/adventure programming block, JETIX.

The series premiers in its regular timeslots at 9:30 a.m. in the ABC Family block on Saturday, Jan. 15 and at 8:30 p.m on Toon Disney on Monday Jan. 17 . W.I.T.C.H. is produced by SIP Animation in Paris .