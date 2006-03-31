WISH 'Nets 'Final Four' Practices

Indianapolis CBS affiliate WISH-TV and the NCAA are partnering to live streaming coverage of the NCAA Men’s Final Four practices this afternoon, at 12 to 4 p,m EST. WISH-TV is providing live uninterrupted and unedited coverage of the practice sessions, which is airing locally on its broadcast channel and being distributed nationally through NCAAsports.com.

"We are very excited to be the first broadcaster to provide streaming video coverage of the Men's Final Four practices on WISHTV.com," said Jeff White, WISH-TV president and general manager. "We also look forward to providing this feed nationally for rabid NCAA fans throughout the country on NCAAsports.com. Basketball is big in Indiana and this is yet another example of WISH-TV giving central Indiana what it wants."