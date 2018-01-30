The Winter Olympics Just Got TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Jan. 28).



NBC grabs the top spot on our chart with its promos for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which racked up 352 million TV ad impression over 7 days. Meanwhile, TNT’s The Alienist not only holds steady at second place, it once again scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (128) in our ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



The 2018 Grammys (CBS) make a repeat appearance in our chart, this time at third place (up from No. 5 last time), while Home Town (HGTV) takes fourth. And our No. 1 last time, Fox’s new medical drama The Resident, closes out this week’s ranking.

1) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 352,002,689

AttentionScore: 89.52

AttentionIndex: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,061,142

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,178,086

2) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 291,218,471

AttentionScore: 94.59

AttentionIndex: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $2,877,474

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $207,673

3) 2018 Grammys, CBS

Impressions: 238,882,221

AttentionScore: 89.36

AttentionIndex: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,720,141

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $160,805

4) Home Town, HGTV

Impressions: 221,937,008

AttentionScore: 89.85

AttentionIndex: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,533,660

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $86,443

5) The Resident, FOX

Impressions: 204,012,907

AttentionScore: 87.53

AttentionIndex: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,543,329

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $361,112

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).