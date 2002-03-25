Winstar loses Virginia Beach TV permit

Financially beleaguered Winstar Broadcasting Corp. was stripped of its right to

build TV channel 21 in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday because it failed to make good

on its $8.75 million bid in a 1999 Federal Communications Commission auction. Instead, the commission said the

next-highest bidder, industry newcomer Robert Copeland, can buy the station for

$5.69 million -- his final bid minus a new-entrant bidding credit.

The decision was a mixed blessing for Copeland, who has been fighting to win

the Tidewater-area license since the auction ended. Copeland contended that

Winstar and another bidder that vied to build channel 21 were ineligible because

they were illegally fronting for other broadcasters in the bidding. Copeland has

argued that he is entitled to the Virginia Beach license for the amount of his

initial bid, a mere $800,000.

Lauren Colby, Copeland's attorney, said they are considering their next move,

which could be an appeal to federal court.

Winstar officials -- parent company Winstar Communications Inc. has filed for

bankruptcy -- did not return a message left at their Washington, D.C., office. For its

failure to honor its bid, Winstar was also assessed a fine of $1.03

million.