Winners Announced for 40th International Emmy Awards

The International

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences held its 40th International

Emmy Awards, hosted by Regis Philbin, on Monday night and the recipients of the

awards spanned six countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France,

Germany and the United Kingdom, which had previously dominated awards

categories.

For the first time

in the awards' history, both Best Performance by and Actor and Actress were won

by actors in the same series, with Argentina's Darío Grandinetti and Cristina

Banegas from Television x la Inclusion

winning the categories.

Argentina, Brazil

and the United Kingdom each won two awards in the nine categories. Brazil's The Invisible Woman won Best Comedy and The Illusionist won for Best Telenovela.

The United Kingdom grabbed awards for Best Documentary in Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die and Best TV Movie/Miniseries in Black Mirror. France's Braquo won Best Drama and Germany's Songs of War won for Best Arts

Programming.

Jessica Lange, star

of FX's American Horror Story,

presented Ryan Murphy, creator of American

Horror Story, Glee and The New Normal, with the International

Emmys Founders Award. He, in turn, presented two special 40th

anniversary Founders Awards to Alan Alda (M*A*S*H)

and Norman Lear (All in the Family).

Dr. Kim In-Kyu, president and CEO of Korean Broadcasting

System and president of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, received the

Directorate Award.

The full list of winners is available here.