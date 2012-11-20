Winners Announced for 40th International Emmy Awards
The International
Academy of Television Arts and Sciences held its 40th International
Emmy Awards, hosted by Regis Philbin, on Monday night and the recipients of the
awards spanned six countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France,
Germany and the United Kingdom, which had previously dominated awards
categories.
For the first time
in the awards' history, both Best Performance by and Actor and Actress were won
by actors in the same series, with Argentina's Darío Grandinetti and Cristina
Banegas from Television x la Inclusion
winning the categories.
Argentina, Brazil
and the United Kingdom each won two awards in the nine categories. Brazil's The Invisible Woman won Best Comedy and The Illusionist won for Best Telenovela.
The United Kingdom grabbed awards for Best Documentary in Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die and Best TV Movie/Miniseries in Black Mirror. France's Braquo won Best Drama and Germany's Songs of War won for Best Arts
Programming.
Jessica Lange, star
of FX's American Horror Story,
presented Ryan Murphy, creator of American
Horror Story, Glee and The New Normal, with the International
Emmys Founders Award. He, in turn, presented two special 40th
anniversary Founders Awards to Alan Alda (M*A*S*H)
and Norman Lear (All in the Family).
Dr. Kim In-Kyu, president and CEO of Korean Broadcasting
System and president of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, received the
Directorate Award.
