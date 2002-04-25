Winkler, Levitt join Squares

King World Productions hired two new executive producers for Hollywood Squares --

veteran actor/director/producer Henry Winkler (best known for his role as Fonzie

on Happy Days) and producer Michael Levitt.

The pair will replace the outgoing John Moffit and Pat Lee.

Winkler's TV credits include MacGyver and Fox/Sci Fi Channel's

Sightings.

Levitt has produced a slew of entertainment specials, including The

Billboard Music Awards from 1997 through 2001.

"This is incredibly exciting," CBS Enterprises and King World CEO

Roger King said. "Nobody knows the classic format of Hollywood Squares

better than we do and, with the addition of the Winkler/Levitt team's expertise

in talent relations, writing and producing, the show's going to be more fun to

watch than ever."