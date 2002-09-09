Winfrey to receive humanitarian award

Oprah Winfrey will be the first recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award,

to be given at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine

Auditorium in Los Angeles Sept. 22. Tom Hanks will present Winfrey with the

award.

Besides producing and hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, the

highest-rated talk show in TV history and winner of 35 Emmy Awards, Winfrey

established the Oprah Winfrey Foundation in 1987. Winfrey's foundation supports

the "inspiration, empowerment and education of women, children and families

around the world."

In 1997, Winfrey also founded a public charity, Oprah's Angel Network.