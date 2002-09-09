Winfrey to receive humanitarian award
Oprah Winfrey will be the first recipient of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award,
to be given at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine
Auditorium in Los Angeles Sept. 22. Tom Hanks will present Winfrey with the
award.
Besides producing and hosting The Oprah Winfrey Show, the
highest-rated talk show in TV history and winner of 35 Emmy Awards, Winfrey
established the Oprah Winfrey Foundation in 1987. Winfrey's foundation supports
the "inspiration, empowerment and education of women, children and families
around the world."
In 1997, Winfrey also founded a public charity, Oprah's Angel Network.
