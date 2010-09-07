Winfrey Named Kennedy Center Honoree

The Oprah victory tour--she launches her syndicated show's last season this month--has added one more plaudit.

The veteran

talk show host/actress/producer has been tapped to receive a Kennedy

Center Honor at a ceremony that will be broadcast Dec. 28 on CBS.

The award

goes to individuals who have "spent their lives enriching, inspiring and

elevating the cultural vibrancy of our nation and the world," said

Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein in announcing

the honors, which also went to singer-songwriter Paul McCartney,

country legend Merle Haggard, composer-lyricist Jerry Herman, and

dancer/choreographer Bill T. Jones.

"Winfrey has

established one of the most innovative careers in the entertainment

world, with distinctive accomplishments in television and film," said

Rubenstein.

If past is

prologue, Oprah (along with the other winners) will be seated with

friend and fellow Chicagoan President Barack Obama and First Lady

Michele Obama at the awards gala.

The awards

will actually be given out Dec. 4 at a State Department dinner, and the

gala taped the following day at the Kennedy Center, followed by a

dinner/dance in the grand foyer.