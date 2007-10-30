Window Opens for Peabody Awards Entries

The University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication is open for entries -- it sent out more than 100,000 calls for those entries, in fact -- for its Peabody Awards competition for excellence in journalism in broadcasting, cable and on the Web.

The awards go to programs that aired or were Webcast in calendar-year 2007. The deadline for entry is Jan. 15, with applications available online.

The awards are for "distinguished achievement and meritorious public service by TV and radio stations, networks, producing organizations, individuals and the World Wide Web."

Broadcasting & Cable is an official sponsor of the awards, which are judged by a panel of TV critics, industry veterans, academics and others.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony June 16 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.