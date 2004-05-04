Wilson to Head Fox Network

It didn't take long for former NBC Enterprises president Ed Wilson to resurface.

On Tuesday, Wilson was named president of the Fox Television Network. He will report to Tony Vinciquerra, president and chief executive officer of the Fox Networks Group.

In his new job, he will be responsible for supervising affiliate relations, advertising sales, legal, broadcast standards and all Fox Entertainment Group integrated marketing operations for the network.

“Ed Wilson is one of the most gifted operational executives in the television business,” Vinciquerra said. “His extensive sales, marketing and administrative background, as well as his close relationships with station groups, will serve him well as he helps to lead what I believe is the most impressive management team in the broadcast industry. We’re lucky to have him join us.”

Wilson comes to Fox after resigning his post at NBC two weeks ago. Barry Wallach, EVP at NBC Enterprises, is said to be the leading candidate to replace Wilson.