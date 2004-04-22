Wilson Exits NBC Enterprises

NBC Enterprises President Ed Wilson won't renew his contract. He will exit the company after helping it combine with new acquisition, Universal.

"I've done what I've done for 20-plus years," Wilson said. "When your contract expires, it forces you to think about what you want to do with the rest of your life. I was facing a renewal and I just decided that I didn't want to renew my contract. I wanted to do something different in life."

While Wilson's departure would appear to leave the door wide open for Steve Rosenberg, president of Universal Domestic Television, NBC says that's not necessarily what is going to happen next.

Wilson launched NBC's off-net and first-run syndication division three years ago.

The company is preparing for its biggest launch yet, The Jane Pauley Show on Aug. 30. "Ed has done a terrific job creating and growing NBC Enterprises for us," says Jeff Zucker, president of NBC Entertainment, News and Cable. "He has now decided the time is right to pursue other opportunities. I am grateful for his contributions and we wish him the best in the future."

