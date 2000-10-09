Wilson adds sales execs to syndie unit

Ed Wilson has hired Sean O'Boyle and Kevin O'Donnell as sales executives at NBC's new in-house syndication division.

O'Boyle and O'Donnell had worked under Wilson, NBC Enterprises and Syndication president, when Wilson was head of CBS'Eyemark and later president of the merged CBS Enterprises/ King World. O'Boyle will handle the Midwest; O'Donnell the Southeast. Both held similar posts at King World.