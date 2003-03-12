Wilmore out at Bernie Mac

Fox Tuesday fired Larry Wilmore, executive producer and creator of 20th

Century Fox/Regency Television-produced The Bernie Mac Show.

Wilmore is likely to end up in a deal with another studio, with NBC Studios

the leading candidate, sources said.

Word was that Fox was unhappy with the program's performance under Wilmore,

who won a Primetime Emmy Award for writing the show.

Although Bernie Mac is likely to come back next year, Fox has not

officially renewed it.

Bernie Mac started the season on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., opposite ABC's

My Wife and Kids, with ABC winning the ratings race.

In January, Fox moved the show to 9 p.m., following the American Idol: Search for a Superstar

results show, which has given Bernie Mac a ratings boost.