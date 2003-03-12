Wilmore out at Bernie Mac
Fox Tuesday fired Larry Wilmore, executive producer and creator of 20th
Century Fox/Regency Television-produced The Bernie Mac Show.
Wilmore is likely to end up in a deal with another studio, with NBC Studios
the leading candidate, sources said.
Word was that Fox was unhappy with the program's performance under Wilmore,
who won a Primetime Emmy Award for writing the show.
Although Bernie Mac is likely to come back next year, Fox has not
officially renewed it.
Bernie Mac started the season on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., opposite ABC's
My Wife and Kids, with ABC winning the ratings race.
In January, Fox moved the show to 9 p.m., following the American Idol: Search for a Superstar
results show, which has given Bernie Mac a ratings boost.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.