Wilmer Valderrama Signs First-Look Deal With Pantelion, South Shore

Wilmer Valderrama has signed a first-look deal with Pantelion Films and South Shore, the film and TV ventures, respectively, between Lionsgate and Mexican media corporation Televisa.

The actor will develop feature projects to star in and produce for Pantelion, as well as produce scripted and unscripted TV projects for South Shore.

The deal is the second in as many weeks for Pantelion and South Shore,

having signed George Lopez to a first-look deal last week.

"Wilmer is a versatile acting and producing talent with strong crossover appeal to mainstream U.S. and Latino audiences," said Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantelion Films and managing director of U.S. TV studio division, Televisa USA. Presburger also noted that the signing is key to Televisa USA's on-going ramp-up of TV programming.