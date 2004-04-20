Wilmer, Cutler Merges with Hale & Dorr
Washington, D.C.-based Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering, one of the veteran names in communications law, is merging with Boston-based Hale & Dorr effective May 31.
The new firm, Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering Hale & Dorr, will be one of the nation's largest, boasting about 1,000 lawyers, 475 of them in Washington, with projected 2004 revenues in excess of $700 million.
Co-managing partners will be Hale and Dorr Managing Partner William F. Lee and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Managing Partner William J. Perlstein. The new Web site will be wilmerhale.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.