Wilmer, Cutler Merges with Hale & Dorr

Washington, D.C.-based Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering, one of the veteran names in communications law, is merging with Boston-based Hale & Dorr effective May 31.

The new firm, Wilmer, Cutler, Pickering Hale & Dorr, will be one of the nation's largest, boasting about 1,000 lawyers, 475 of them in Washington, with projected 2004 revenues in excess of $700 million.

Co-managing partners will be Hale and Dorr Managing Partner William F. Lee and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Managing Partner William J. Perlstein. The new Web site will be wilmerhale.com