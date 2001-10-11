Williams pays $25M for iBEAM

Broadband-service provider Williams Communications has agreed to purchase the

assets of Webcasting and streaming-media player iBEAM Broadcasting Corp. for $25

million in cash.

The move follows iBEAM's filing for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S.

Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

Williams has agreed to provide a loan to keep iBEAM going until completion of

the sale, at which time the loan will be repaid from the proceeds, a company

statement said.

Williams and iBEAM had previously announced a strategic partnership June 25,

when Williams invested $20 million in cash and $10 million in services in iBEAM

in exchange for 49 percent ownership of the company.

If the court approves Williams' bid, the company said it will integrate

iBEAM's streaming and Webcasting business into its Vyvx Broadband Media unit

starting early next year.