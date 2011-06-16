Williams Named Broadcaster of the Year

The New York State Broadcasters Association has named

Brian Williams its Broadcaster of the Year for 2011.

Williams, NBC Nightly

News anchor and managing editor, will receive the award June 27 at NYSBA's

Tony Malara Awards Dinner in Lake George, NY.

"Brian Williams isn't just a face and voice

reporting the news," said NYSBA President Joseph Reilly in announcing the

award. "He is an example of how to be a true news reporter - get in there,

get dirty, get the facts and tell the stories that matter."

Past winners include Charles Gibson, Dan Rather, Barbara

Walters, and the late Tim Russert.