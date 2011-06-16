Williams Named Broadcaster of the Year
The New York State Broadcasters Association has named
Brian Williams its Broadcaster of the Year for 2011.
Williams, NBC Nightly
News anchor and managing editor, will receive the award June 27 at NYSBA's
Tony Malara Awards Dinner in Lake George, NY.
"Brian Williams isn't just a face and voice
reporting the news," said NYSBA President Joseph Reilly in announcing the
award. "He is an example of how to be a true news reporter - get in there,
get dirty, get the facts and tell the stories that matter."
Past winners include Charles Gibson, Dan Rather, Barbara
Walters, and the late Tim Russert.
