William Styslinger

President, CEO, SeaChange International, Maynard, Mass.; b. San Francisco, April 7, 1946; B.S., applied mathematics, University of Buffalo, Buffalo, N.Y., 1969; computer programmer, IBM, White Plains, N.Y., 1969; manager of service bureau, Compudata, Stony Point, N.Y., 1969-74; salesman, Xerox Data Systems, New York, 1974-78; sales manager/district sales manager, Digital Equipment Corp., New York, 1978-90; executive assistant, general counsel and executive committee, Digital Equipment, Maynard, Mass., 1990-91; cable business unit manager, Digital Equipment, Marlboro, Mass., 1991-93; present position since 1993; m. Joyce Christie, August 20, 1977; daughter, Kimberly, 19.