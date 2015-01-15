William Shatner to Narrate Sprout’s ‘The Clangers’ #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

Sprout has tapped William Shatner as the narrator of British reboot The Clangers.

Sandy Wax, president and general manager of the children’s network, made the announcement Thursday during the TCA winter press tour.

The Clangers, a stop-motion series that follows a family of aliens, will bow in June 2015.

Wax also announced that Sprout had greenlit Terrific Trucks, which is slated to come to the network in 2016.

In addition, Nina’s World, which is based on a popular character from the Good Night Show, will premiere out of the Good Night Show in September.