William Morris/Endeavor Deal Passes Muster In DC

The government has paved the way for the merger of top talent agencies William Morris and Endeavor.

The FTC put out a notice Monday indicating the deal had been granted early termination.

The deal was required to be submitted for Justice and FTC approval per a Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review for potential anti-competitive harms. There is a set waiting period before the transaction can proceed, but the parties can request that the waiting period be terminated early.

The FTC's granting of that request signals that neither it nor Justice plans to take any antitrust enforcement action against the sale.

The merger was officially announced last month.