William Morris Ups Two

The William Morris Agency has promoted John Ferriter to worldwide head of non-scripted television and Jon Rosen to head of east coast television.

Ferriter, a 14-year William Morris veteran, was senior VP of the agency’s television-cable syndication network reality department and head of network alternative television. He has helped package shows such as Project Runway and Fear Factor and is involved in the representation of clients including Larry King and Ryan Seacrest.

Rosen, promoted to agent out of the mailroom in 1997, was a senior VP and headed the agency’s cable and syndication television department on the East Coast. His clients include Rachael Ray and Courteney Cox-Arquette.