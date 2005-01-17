Will Orman's “Financial Soap Opera” Work?

Suze Orman is a one-woman industry. On CNBC, she doles out weekend

advice about financial issues. On QVC, she peddles her self-help books and

videos focused on money and relationships. As if that weren't enough, Orman

has a radio show and authored four New York

Times bestsellers. One of them, The Laws of

Money, The Lessons of Life, was turned into a PBS special that

earned her an Emmy.

Known for her big smile and no-nonsense approach, Orman got a degree in

social work but took a job as a waitress in 1973, figuring that was the best

she could do. By 1980, she realized she would never get ahead by relying on

other people to manage her money. Ever-enterprising, she landed a job as a

broker with Merrill Lynch, studied to become a Certified Financial Planner,

then began her ascent in the financial world, ending up as a vice president at

Prudential Bache Securities. By the late 1980s, she had enough experience to

start her own company: the Suze Orman Financial Group. At 54, she is one of the

country's best-known personal-finance experts. Orman talked with

B&C's Jim Finkle about the daily

syndicated talk show she is preparing to launch in the fall for Fox's

Twentieth Television.



Will your new show repeat what you do on

CNBC?



If it did, I'd vomit. Everything has a time and a place. Saturday

night is a great time to be intense, really smash it to viewers and let them

know what they need to do with their money. But they don't want to hear about

it Monday through Friday. That's when they have to work for their money. You

will never hear me say, “Buy this stock. Sell that bond. Put 30% there.” If

you want that kind of show, tune into CNBC.



What is the new show about?





Every person will be able to relate to this show because it's real.

This is the first financial reality show. It's also a financial drama, a

financial soap opera. It's kind of a show like Desperate Housewives, with all of their problems.

Except this show is desperate people in all sorts of situations.



What kinds of

problems?



It's like, “I'm only happy when I'm shopping. I'm hiding

$90,000 in debt from my husband. Please help me, Suze.” That isn't a

financial problem. It's a personal and emotional problem that results in a

financial problem. Or I'll get: “My ex hasn't paid me child support in

nine months. What should I do?” Well, the answer is, “Honey, I can tell you

what you need to do to try to get that money. But we need to look at the

reasons you allowed your ex to get nine

months behind.”



You sound a little like Dr.

Phil.



Fear, shame and anger are the three internal obstacles to wealth. Those

emotions keep you from doing what you need to do with your money. Problems

occur because you're afraid, you're ashamed, you have anger.



There are three other new one-hour daily

shows, hosted by Tyra Banks, Robin Quivers and Martha Stewart, that are headed

to the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) show Jan.

25 in Las Vegas. How will you compete?



I know very little about what they are going to do. I don't want to

compete. I just want to win. But I do know this: How many more talk shows do we

need of people interviewing celebrities? Those shows have a valid place. I'm

not saying they don't. But we need a show that covers the area that I'm

going to cover: finances. It affects everybody's life. And there is only one

person who can do this show. That's me. I've never been somebody who really

looks at what others are doing. I have never read another financial book by any

other author. Never. All that really matters

is what I do and how I do it. In my opinion, in my own strange way, I don't

think anybody compares to me. I think there is just one Suze. Just like

there's only one Oprah and only one Dr. Phil.



You make a great

saleswoman.



I believe what I'm saying. I look into the camera as if I am looking

directly into your soul. That is not easy to do. It's not something that

somebody can teach you. Either you have it, or you don't. I am lucky enough

to have it. I am not doing this for the money; I have more than enough money. I

am doing this because there is such a need out there for this type of

information. I cannot begin to tell you. With all the years I have put in, it

seems to me that the ultimate culmination is developing a show that people need

to watch.



How did you learn so much about money

without any formal training?



My education really started in 1973. I went to Berkeley, Calif., and

ended up working as a waitress at the Buttercup Bakery. I made $400 a

month—for seven years. I had a college education but didn't really know

what I wanted to do. And I didn't think I was good enough to be anything but

a waitress. You learn a lot by serving people food. I saw people spending money

on food that they couldn't afford. That's when I started to really learn

about people and their money, what drives them, what really makes them feel

important.



You went from Buttercup Bakery to a job

as a Merrill Lynch broker. How did you get it without any experience in

finance?



Believe it or not, they hired me on the spot. In my opinion, they did it

simply to fill their women's quota. There was affirmative action back then,

too. At the time, I was told by the manager of the office that women belong

barefoot and pregnant. He said I'd be out of there in six months.



He turned out to be

wrong.



Every time a woman walked in the door, they sent that woman to me to

deal with their money. That's when I started to learn that women also care

about money. People think that's not the case, but they really do care.



What is your plan for

NATPE?



I never plan to do anything except to show up—and give it everything I

have. I'll go anywhere the Fox executives want me to go. I'll do anything

they want me to do to show that this show has what it takes to fill a time slot

everywhere in the United States. I'll do what's needed, at the moment

it's needed.