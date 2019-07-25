‘Will & Grace’ to Sign Off on NBC After Next Season

NBC comedy Will & Grace will end after the upcoming season, its 11th. The series will total 246 episodes.

After ending in 2006, it returned in 2017 with 10 episodes. There were 18 in 2018-2019 and 18 more are upcoming.

Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and James Burrows executive produce Will & Grace.

“When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect this amazing cast and creative team, we jumped at the chance,” said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen, NBC Entertainment. “The impact and legacy of Will & Grace simply can’t be overstated, both as a true game-changer in the portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the finest comedies in television history. A huge thank you to Max, David, Jimmy and a cast that is second to none for their brilliance over an incredible run.”

The cast includes Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” said Mutchnick, Kohan and Burrows. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace. In 2016, Bob Greenblatt came to us with the idea of doing a 10-episode reboot of Will & Grace. They say you can’t go home again, but we did. And now, three seasons and 52 episodes later, we’re even more proud of something we never thought we’d get a chance to do again. We have had a once-in-a-lifetime experience twice. And for that, we owe a double debt of gratitude to NBC, this show's supportive and caring home since day one."

“It’s been the highlight of our careers to write for and direct four incredible artists who we consider to be the finest and funniest ensemble sitcom cast of all time – Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes,” the producers continued. “Of course, actors as brilliant as these four are only as good as the words they’re given. The Will & Grace writing room has been a dream team that has consistently lifted the show to heights we never could have achieved on our own with their collective humor, warmth, and humanity.

“The hardest part about making this decision is saying goodbye to our outstanding production team and crew who, over two decades, brought passion and artistry to every department. If we had just one more season, we would have learned their names. So, thank you Handlebar Mustache, Cheese Lady, and Cargo Shorts #1 - #12. We will always think of you as family.

“And finally, our deepest gratitude goes to each and every Will & Grace fan across the world. It was a privilege to make you laugh.”

A start date on the upcoming and final season will be announced later.

Will & Grace is produced by Universal Television.