Will & Grace go trans-Atlantic
NBC Enterprises and Syndication struck a deal with the UK's Channel to get Will & Grace a British audience.
The multi-year pact was revealed at the NATPE convention in Las Vegas on Thursday. No work on the striking price or the exact length of the deal. Will & Grace will continue to air on the UK cable and satellite channel Living, which had already been carrying the three-year old hit comedy series.
"In the current UK environment, sales of U.S. produced and distributed TV series to British broadcasters are rare and multi-year deals are even more rare," said Sergio Getzel, NBC vice president of international sales and business development. - Richard Tedesco
