Will & Grace, Alex & Dave
Alex Herschlag and Dave Flebotte are the new executive producers and showrunners of NBC's Will & Grace. Herschlag and Flebotte replace Jeff Greenstein and Jhoni Marchinko, who will still consult on the show.
Herschlag has been an executive producer and writer on Will & Grace since the show's premiere in 1998.
Prior to that, he worked on ABC's Ellen, where he met Flebotte. Flebotte comes over to Will & Grace from Fox's The Bernie Mac Show.
Greg Malins also is joining the show as co-executive producer. Malins most recently was executive producer of NBC's summer comedy Come to Papa and executive produced Friends.
Will & Grace is produced by KoMut Entertainment in association with NBC Universal Television Studios and Three Sisters Entertainment.
