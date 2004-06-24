Will & Grace, Alex & Dave

Alex Herschlag and Dave Flebotte are the new executive producers and showrunners of NBC's Will & Grace. Herschlag and Flebotte replace Jeff Greenstein and Jhoni Marchinko, who will still consult on the show.

Herschlag has been an executive producer and writer on Will & Grace since the show's premiere in 1998.

Prior to that, he worked on ABC's Ellen, where he met Flebotte. Flebotte comes over to Will & Grace from Fox's The Bernie Mac Show.

Greg Malins also is joining the show as co-executive producer. Malins most recently was executive producer of NBC's summer comedy Come to Papa and executive produced Friends.

Will & Grace is produced by KoMut Entertainment in association with NBC Universal Television Studios and Three Sisters Entertainment.

