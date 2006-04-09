Will Elimidate End Up Without a Date?

The move of executive producer Alex Duda from Telepictures’ Elimidate to its Tyra Banks Show, where she will be teamed with John Redmann, has raised speculation about the future of the 4-year-old syndicated reality dating show.

Although it is well into the fall selling season, a Telepictures spokeswoman said late last week that “no decisions have been made on Elimidate.”

No replacement for Duda has been announced either.

NBC Universal, meanwhile, has been out in the market actively selling Blind Date, the only other remaining syndicated dating strip.

Season to date, ratings for Elimidate, which began in 2001-02, have slipped 9% to an average 1.0 rating from a 1.1 last year, continuing a steady decline that began in 2002-03.

Blind Date, which launched the reality dating genre in the 1999-2000 season, is at a 1.1 rating, off 8% from a 1.2 a year ago. Like Elimidate, Blind Date has seen its ratings steadily fall since 2000-01.