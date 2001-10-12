Will DTM save trips to ATM?

Net Insight AB, a Swedish company with offices in Pittsburgh, has developed a

media-transport technology -- dynamic synchronous transfer mode, or DTM -- that

it said will save broadcasters money compared with similar

asynchronous-transfer-mode service by allowing the distribution of more than one

signal (or both a program and data) over a single optical connection.

Fiber networks using DTM enable high-quality, uncompressed video, audio and

data transmissions across town or across the country in real time, the company

said.

Net Insight conducted a live, contained demo of its DTM network with Fox

Sports Net in Pittsburgh during several of the final Pittsburgh Pirates Major

League Baseball home games in September.

A sustained rate of 270 megabits per second between the Fox studios and PNC

Park (about one mile away) was achieved, including uncompressed digital video

and Internet-protocol data, according to vice president of marketing John

Kostak.

The company is targeting broadband- and network-service providers like

Williams Communications, Vyvx Broadband Media and QMedia.