Wiley to get DSA
Former Federal Communications Commission chairman Dick Wiley -- senior
partner and head of the communications practice at Wiley, Rein & Fielding
LLP and an ongoing force in the conversion to digital TV -- will receive the
National Association of Broadcasters' 'Distinguished Service Award' at its
annual convention in April.
Wiley -- a member of Broadcasting & Cable's Hall of Fame and one
of the magazine's 100 'Men of the Century' in communications -- has also won
numerous awards for his nine-year service as chair of the FCC's Advisory
Committee on Digital Television, which spearheaded the effort to set a
digital-TV standard and begin the conversion process.
