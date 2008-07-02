Wife of Former B&C Top Editor Don West Dies

Carroll Virginia West, a longtime resident of Alexandria, Va., and Thousand Island Park, N.Y., and wife of former Broadcasting & Cable editor in chief Donald V. West, died July 1 in Fairfax Hospital after a procedure to implant a carotid-artery stent. She was 80.

Carroll West was mother to seven children, six of whom survive her, along with six grandchildren. She was a graduate of New Mexico State University in her hometown of Las Cruces, N.M., and attended Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tenn.

She was a journalist early in her career, working on newspapers in New Mexico and Alabama. In married life, she lived principally in the Washington, D.C., and New York metropolitan areas and has been a summer resident of Thousand Island Park since 1974. An accomplished painter, she was noted for her watercolors of the Victorian homes in the area.

Don West is now president of the national Library of American Broadcasting at the University of Maryland in College Park.

A funeral service will be scheduled in the Thousand Island area in August, with interment in the family plot on Wellesley Island, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Lung Association and the Lupus Foundation of America.