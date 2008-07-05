Wife of Don West Passes Away at 80

Carroll Virginia West of Alexandria, Va., and Thousand Island Park, N.Y., wife of former B&C editor-in-chief Donald V. West, died July 1 in Fairfax Hospital after a procedure to implant a carotid artery stent. She was 80.

A funeral service will be scheduled in the Thousand Island area in August, with interment on Wellesley Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Lung Foundation and the Lupus Foundation of America.