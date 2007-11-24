Wider World of HD
By Staff
In the high-definition arms race, distributors push to add new HD channels when programmers make them available.
A total of 68 national cable networks, including premium services, have launched so far. DirecTV's boast of 70 or more channels includes regional services and East and West Coast feeds of networks like Showtime.
Our list includes 15 channels offered under the Voom umbrella, that is available on EchoStar's Dish network. Here's a list of what's out there:
Animal Planet HD
Animania HD
A&E Network HD
Big Ten Network HD
Bravo Network HD
Cartoon Network HD
Cinemax HD
CMT HD
CNBC HD+
CNN HD
Discovery HD
Equator HD
ESPN HD
ESPN2 HD
Family Room HD
Film Fest HD
Food Network HD
Fox Business Net. HD
Fuel TV HD
FX HD
Gallery HD
GameHD (InDemand
Network)
Game Play HD
HBO HD
HDNet
HDNet Movies
HD News
HD Theater
History Channel HD
HGTV HD
Kung Fu HD
Lifetime Movie Net. HD
MGM HD
MHD
Mojo
Monsters HD
Nat. Geo. Channel HD
NBA TV
NFL Network HD
NHL Network HD
Nick HD
Outdoor Channel 2 HD
Playboy HD
Rave HD
Rush HD
Science Channel HD
Sci Fi Channel HD
Showtime HD
Smithsonian Ch. HD
Speed Network HD
Spice HD
Spike TV HD
Starz HD Feeds
TBS HD
TeamHD (InDemand
Network)
TLC HD
TMC HD
TNT HD
Treasure HD
Universal HD
USA Network HD
Ultra HD
Versus HD/Golf HD
VH1 HD
Wealth TV HD
Weather Channel HD
World Cinema HD
World Sport HD
Source: CTAM, Broadcasting & Cable Research
