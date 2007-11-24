Wider World of HD

In the high-definition arms race, distributors push to add new HD channels when programmers make them available.

A total of 68 national cable networks, including premium services, have launched so far. DirecTV's boast of 70 or more channels includes regional services and East and West Coast feeds of networks like Showtime.

Our list includes 15 channels offered under the Voom umbrella, that is available on EchoStar's Dish network. Here's a list of what's out there:

Animal Planet HD

Animania HD

A&E Network HD

Big Ten Network HD

Bravo Network HD

Cartoon Network HD

Cinemax HD

CMT HD

CNBC HD+

CNN HD

Discovery HD

Equator HD

ESPN HD

ESPN2 HD

Family Room HD

Film Fest HD

Food Network HD

Fox Business Net. HD

Fuel TV HD

FX HD

Gallery HD

GameHD (InDemand

Network)

Game Play HD

HBO HD

HDNet

HDNet Movies

HD News

HD Theater

History Channel HD

HGTV HD

Kung Fu HD

Lifetime Movie Net. HD

MGM HD

MHD

Mojo

Monsters HD

Nat. Geo. Channel HD

NBA TV

NFL Network HD

NHL Network HD

Nick HD

Outdoor Channel 2 HD

Playboy HD

Rave HD

Rush HD

Science Channel HD

Sci Fi Channel HD

Showtime HD

Smithsonian Ch. HD

Speed Network HD

Spice HD

Spike TV HD

Starz HD Feeds

TBS HD

TeamHD (InDemand

Network)

TLC HD

TMC HD

TNT HD

Treasure HD

Universal HD

USA Network HD

Ultra HD

Versus HD/Golf HD

VH1 HD

Wealth TV HD

Weather Channel HD

World Cinema HD

World Sport HD

Source: CTAM, Broadcasting & Cable Research